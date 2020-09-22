2 killed, 20 injured in Jakarta floods (Ld)

Jakarta, Sep 22 (IANS) At least two people were killed, 20 others injured and one person reported as missing after flash floods and landslides lashed the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, disaster agency officials said on Tuesday.

Due to torrential rains since Monday, a river has overflowed and submerged surrounding areas in the capital which was recently put under a partial Covid-19 lockdown, spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency Raditya Jati said.

In West Java province’s Sukabumi district, flash floods killed two people with one remaining missing, and the search mission is underway, Ramli Prasetio, press officer of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, told Xinhua news agency.

Hundreds of rescuers have been taking part in the search and rescue operation, including soldiers, police and those from the Jakarta search and rescue office, among others, he said.

Jati said that the floods in the capital forced 15 persons to evacuate from their homes and take shelter in safer grounds, but in Sukabumi district, 210 families took shelter after flash floods and landslides hit the area.

The disaster lalso seriously damaged nine houses, 10 bridges in the district.

A warning has been put in place by the meteorology and geophysics agency over the possibility of extreme weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents are cautioned to be alert on the possibility of further floods, flash floods and landslides as well as whirlwinds, the agency said.

