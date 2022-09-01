WORLD

2 killed, 3 injured in Kabul blast

Two persons were killed and three others injured in a blast that rocked Police District 17 of Afghan capital Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

“A Toyota Corolla car, carrying explosive device, exploded in Police District 17 in today’s afternoon, killing two countrymen and injuring three others,” Nafi added on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Without providing more details, the official said that security personnel had reached the area and initiated an investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast coincided with the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan.

The Taliban-run administration celebrated the first anniversary of the US forces’ defeat and their pullout of Afghanistan on Wednesday in the former US main military base Bagram, where the administration displayed its military might by arranging a military parade.

