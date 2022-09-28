Two persons were killed and 34 others injured when a private bus collided with a mini-truck in Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Ayyampalayam on the Pollachi-Palakkad highway when the bus, carrying 30 passengers, was trying to overtake a vehicle, but hit the truck, overturned, and fell into a coconut grove.

The deceased were identified as Nataraj, 55, and Kittusamy, 50.

Six of the injured are admitted to Coimbatore Government Medical College and the rest are admitted to Pollachi general hospital.

