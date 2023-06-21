At least two people were killed and 34 others injured when an overnight passenger train derailed and overturned in east-central Tunisia, the National Company of Tunisian Railways (SNCFT) announced.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight, when a train derailed near the town of Msaken in the province of Sousse. The victims were identified as the driver and a passenger, according to the SNCFT on Wednesday.

The train was operating between the Tunisian capital of Tunis to the southeastern province of Gabes, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the accident, the SNCFT said.

