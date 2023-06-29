INDIA

2 killed, 4 injured in K’taka road accident

At least two people were killed and four others injured on Thursday after a bus turned turtle as the driver of the vehicle lost control.

The accident occured on the National Highway 48 near Motebennur village in Byadagi taluk.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old passenger Rahul and the bus driver, Sadananda Belagavi (50).

The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Haveri district hospital.

According to police, the bus was heading to Meeraj from Bengaluru.

Byadagi police have registered a case in this regard.

2023062931079

