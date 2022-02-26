INDIA

2 killed, 5 hurt in Manipur bomb blast

By NewsWire
0
0

At least two people, including a child, were killed and five others injured when a bomb was exploded at a house in Gangpimual village in Churachandpur district on Saturday night, 48 hours before the first phase of Assembly elections, the police said.

A district police officer said that seven persons, including children, sustained serious injuries due to the bomb blast and were taken to the district hospital, where Mangminlal, 6, and Langinsang, 22, succumbed to their injuries.

Senior police officers along with reinforcement team have rushed to the area and a search is on to nab the unknown perpetrators.

The Saturday night’s bomb explosion is a major violent incident after the schedule of the Manipur Assembly elections were declared on January 8 by the Election Commission.

The elections to the 60-seat Manipur assembly would be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

20220227-001001

