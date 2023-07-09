INDIA

2 killed, 5 injured in Assam road accident

: Two people died while five sustained critical injuries in Biswanath, Assam on Sunday.

Police said that a cargo van with the license plate AS25-EC-6149 lost control and overturned on the Biswanath bypass while it was travelling to a weekly market.

Muzahidul Islam, one of the passengers, died on spot while other passengers were taken to a hospital in Tezpur for treatment.

Another critically injured person succumbed to injuries in the hospital while other injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the rising fatal road incidents in the state.

“In June 23, the number of road traffic accidents increased compared to June 22. There were a total of 555 accidents, compared to 500 in June 2022. Additionally, the number of fatalities increased to 255, compared to 235 last year. I am deeply concerned,” Sarma had tweeted.

Meanwhile, three persons including a student of Dibrugarh University were killed in separate road accidents on Saturday in the state.

