2 killed, 5 injured in overnight shooting in Virginia

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in Norfolk in the eastern US state of Virginia, police said.

The incident took place on early Sunday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Norfolk police on Sunday said officers responded to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue for the report of a gunshot disturbance around midnight and found four women and three men suffering from gunshot injuries.

Among the victims transported to the hospital, two died later as a result of their injuries.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting as police are seeking information from the people.

The US has suffered at least 458 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.

