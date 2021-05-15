At least two people were killed and six others injured in explosions of handmade bombs across Myanmar on Friday, state-run media reported.

According to the report, two people on a motorbike threw a handmade bomb at security personnel near a university located in Ayethaya town of Shan state, killing two civilians who were at the scene on Friday.

On the same day, explosions of handmade bombs took place near a bank in Myitkyina township, at a township administration office in Moe Mauk township of Kachin state and at a shop in Pakokku township of Magway region, respectively.

Six people including one security personnel were injured in the explosions, the state-run media said.

Several events of handmade bombs and mines explosions recently took place in Myanmar’s regions and states while martial law orders were imposed in six townships of Yangon region and one in Chin state.

