2 killed, 8 injured in truck-van collision in Pakistan

At least two passengers were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a truck and a van near Jamshoro district in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, rescue service reported.

The accident took place on the Super Highway near the Nooriabad area of the district resulting in the death of two people, including a woman, said the rescue service on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, it added.

The incident occurred due to the brake failure of the truck, it said.

The ill-fated van was reportedly going from Karachi, the capital of Sindh, to Hyderabad city of the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

