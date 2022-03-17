WORLD

2 killed, 92 injured after 7.4-magnitude quake strikes northeastern Japan

By NewsWire
Two people were killed and 92 others injured after a strong earthquake hit northeastern Japan late Wednesday night, police and fire authorities said on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 92 people were reported injured in seven prefectures including Miyagi and Fukushima, where the quake was registered at magnitude 7.4, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Strong shaking was felt in the country’s northeastern and eastern areas, especially in Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectures where the quake was logged six upper on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

The temblor occurred at around 11:36 p.m. local time Wednesday with a north latitude of 37.7 and an east longitude of 141.7 and at a depth of 60 km.

A tsunami warning of up to 1 meter was issued to coastal areas in the Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectures, with residents urged to stay away from the coast.

Part of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended Thursday morning after the earthquake derailed a bullet train.

East Nippon Expressway Company temporarily closed several sections of expressways, including the Tohoku Expressway in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, and Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima.

