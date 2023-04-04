WORLD

2 killed after Israel strikes Syrian military sites

NewsWire
0
0

A fresh Israeli missile strike hit military sites in Syria’s capital Damascus on Tuesday, killing two civilians, the army in the war-torn Arab nation said in a statement.

The attack, launched from the Golan Heights, had triggered the Syrian air defences, which shot down some of the missiles, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli missiles hit the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport, an Iranian position near Sayyida Zaynab and Al-Ma’amil area in Al-Kiswah south of Damascus.

According to the Observatory, it has been the fourth Israeli attack since Thursday and the 10th since the beginning of 2023.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air attacks against targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including two missile strikes this month on Aleppo International Airport.

Israel claims the strikes are aimed at bases of Iran-allied armed groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Israel says such operations are aimed at preventing Iranian weapons from reaching armed groups in Syria that are backed by Iran.

Nearly half a million people have been killed in Syria’s civil war, and around half of the country’s pre-war population has been forced from their homes.

20230404-140404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ross Taylor, Zak Crawley, Abdullah Shafique, Yasir Shah, Imam-ul-Haq sign up...

    Tunisia retrieves 4 bodies of illegal immigrants off coast

    Ukraine sets up 3 humanitarian corridors

    Ukrainian, EU leaders discuss more aid for Kiev