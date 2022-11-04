INDIA

2 killed as boat capsizes in Narmada in MP

Two persons, including a six-year-old boy, drowned after a boat capsized in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

The boat was ferrying at least 13 persons, of which 11 were rescued safely.

All the people hailed from neighbouring Gujarat and were in Khandwa to offer prayers at Omkareshwar temple.

“The deceased have been identified as Darshana (45) and six-year-old boy Lakshya. Eleven others onboard were rescued with the help of divers. The incident took place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, when water from Omkareshwar Dam was released into the river,” said a police official in Khandwa.

Police said a case has been registered against the boatman in connection with the mishap. “Soon after the incident, a rescue team was deployed and 11 persons were rescued. A child and a woman could not survive. A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation,” police said.

