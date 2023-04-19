At least two people were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus fell into a ditch in Jamshoro district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, rescue service reported.

The rescue service said that the accident took place on Tuesday on Super Highway in Nooriabad area of the district after the driver possibly fell asleep, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, it added.

Four passengers were in critical condition, said the rescue service, adding that a 23-year-old woman was among the dead while the injured included four children and two youngsters.

Reportedly, the ill-fated bus was going from Sukkur City of the province towards the provincial capital Karachi.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

