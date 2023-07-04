Two persons were killed and three others injured as huge rocks slid down a mountain and crushed a car in which the victims were travelling in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said that following an incessant heavy rain, huge giant rocks slid and crushed the car near Patkai bridge on National Highway-29, killing one traveller on the spot while four others seriously injured and admitted to the hospital, where another succumbed to his injuries.

The giant rocks also hit three more cars partially damaging the vehicles.

The Dimapur-bound cars were coming from Kohima. A camera fitted in one of the cars caught visuals of the accident and the clip went viral on social media.

