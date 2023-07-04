INDIA

2 killed as giant boulders falling from mountain crush car in Nagaland

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were killed and three others injured as huge rocks slid down a mountain and crushed a car in which the victims were travelling in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said that following an incessant heavy rain, huge giant rocks slid and crushed the car near Patkai bridge on National Highway-29, killing one traveller on the spot while four others seriously injured and admitted to the hospital, where another succumbed to his injuries.

The giant rocks also hit three more cars partially damaging the vehicles.

The Dimapur-bound cars were coming from Kohima. A camera fitted in one of the cars caught visuals of the accident and the clip went viral on social media.

2023070434024

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gehlot roaming around unnecessarily; wants to make his son CM: Amit...

    CSAM case: CBI files charge sheet against accused for sexually abusing...

    Over 6 lakh consumer cases pending, National Lok Adalat to be...

    Panchayat poll violence: Death toll mounts to 10 with fresh casualty...