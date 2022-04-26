INDIA

2 killed as wall collapses in Delhi’s Keshavpuram

Two persons were killed in another wall collapse incident that took place in the national capital within 24 hours, a police official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the incident took place in Lawrence Road area in North West Delhi’s Keshavpuram.

The fire department got a call of the incident at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

“The boundary wall of a plot collapsed resulting in two persons getting injured. They were taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. In the hospital, doctors declared both of them as brought dead,” a fire official said.

One of the dead was identified as Sumit Kumar, 42, a resident of Anand Parbat. Details of the second victim was not immediately available.

The fire official said that resuce operation was over and no more persons were trapped.

A scooter was totally damaged.

The Delhi Police is filing a case in this respect against the plot’s owner.

On Monday afternoon, two people died and four were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.

