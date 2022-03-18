INDIA

2 killed in clash over Holi celebrations in UP’s Amethi village

By NewsWire
At least two persons were killed and six injured in a clash following a dispute over Holi celebrations in Revrhapur village here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Akhand Pratap Singh, 32, and Shivram Pasi, 55.

As per police reports, the incident took place under the Jamo police station limits.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said Akhand Pratap Singh had a criminal background.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Dinesh reached the village after the clash broke out.

A heavy deployment of police force has been made in the area to prevent any fallout of the incident.

