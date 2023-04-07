WORLD

2 killed in Colorado shooting

NewsWire
0
0

Two people were killed and another hospitalised after a shooting at a residence in US state of Colorado, authorities said.

Police were called to the residence for reports of shots being fired at 11.52 a.m. on Thursday in City of Lakewood, located southwest of state capital Denver, Xinhua news agency quoted the Lakewood Police Department as saying.

“When agents arrived on scene, three males were suffering apparent gunshot wounds,” the police said in a statement.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital with one dead from injuries and the other expected to live.

“While the nature of a connection between the three males shot is still unknown, it is apparent that they were familiar with each other in some manner,” said the statement.

Detectives believe there is an additional fourth party involved in this shooting who had fled the scene before police arrived.

It appears that the fourth party may have also suffered a gunshot wound, the police added.

Police do not believe there was any active threat to the community.

An active investigation is underway.

20230407-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: India are still playing old-fashioned powerplay cricket, says...

    Speaker Om Birla-led delegation to Vietnam holds bilateral talks

    Indian scientist honored as one of Europe’s top talents in biology

    Aus PM ‘leaning’ towards mandatory vaccines for aged care workers