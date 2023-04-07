Two people were killed and another hospitalised after a shooting at a residence in US state of Colorado, authorities said.

Police were called to the residence for reports of shots being fired at 11.52 a.m. on Thursday in City of Lakewood, located southwest of state capital Denver, Xinhua news agency quoted the Lakewood Police Department as saying.

“When agents arrived on scene, three males were suffering apparent gunshot wounds,” the police said in a statement.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital with one dead from injuries and the other expected to live.

“While the nature of a connection between the three males shot is still unknown, it is apparent that they were familiar with each other in some manner,” said the statement.

Detectives believe there is an additional fourth party involved in this shooting who had fled the scene before police arrived.

It appears that the fourth party may have also suffered a gunshot wound, the police added.

Police do not believe there was any active threat to the community.

An active investigation is underway.

