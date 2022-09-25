WORLD

2 killed in explosion targeting civilian bus in Yemen’s Taiz

NewsWire
0
0

At least two people were killed and 11 others injured when an explosion struck a civilian bus in Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz, a security official told Xinhua.

“An explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeted a civilian bus while it was passing through a main entrance leading to the besieged city of Taiz,” the local security source said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

The source confirmed that the explosion partially destroyed the bus and left at least two civilian passengers killed at the scene and 11 others wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The incident occurred just a few minutes after a military motorcade passed through the same area, and it was apparently aimed at targeting a pro-government army official,” he added.

Since 2015, the Houthi militia has been stationed at the main eastern, northern and western entrances to the city of Taiz, besieging the key residential neighbourhoods in the strategic city, according to the Yemeni government forces.

The ongoing truce, which has been largely held, went into force for the first time on April 2 and was renewed for two months on June 2, and then extended for an additional two months on August 2 and scheduled to expire in a couple of days.

Although the truce has largely been upheld, the internationally recognised government and the Houthi group frequently swap claims of violations.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

20220926-012204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    London policeman found guilty for links with neo-Nazi terror group

    Russia claims militia backed by it took control Valerianovka, other cities

    Former Colombia soccer captain Freddy Rincon dies after car crash

    Apple may add more physical buttons to upcoming Watch Pro