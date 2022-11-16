WORLD

2 killed in explosions in eastern Poland

NewsWire
0
0

Polish government confirmed on Wednesday that two civilians were killed in explosions in the eastern city of Hrubieszow near the country’s border with Ukraine, amid media reports of a missile hit.

“We are increasing the readiness of some military units and other uniformed services,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said after a meeting at the National Security Bureau, which was urgently convened after the incident.

Poland is verifying whether there is ground to launch the procedures under Article 4 of the NATO, Xinhua news agency quoted Muller as saying.

Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty allows members to bring any issue of concern, especially related to the security of a member country, to the table for discussion within the North Atlantic Council.

The cause of the explosions has been unclear.

TVP, TVN, among several mainstream Polish media outlets, said earlier that the blasts were reportedly caused by Russian rockets falling on eastern Poland, but no confirmed information has been given.

The Russian Defence Ministry has denied the reports by saying in a statement that “Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate the situation with their statement on alleged impact of ‘Russian’ rockets at Przewodow”.

Russia has launched no strikes at the area near the Ukraine-Poland border, it said, adding that “the wreckage published by Polish mass media from the scene in Przewodow have no relation to Russian firepower”.

Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke to his US counterpart Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday night, said Jakub Kumoch, head of the International Policy Bureau of the cabinet.

After the incident, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also convened the Defence Council and the Hungarian government was monitoring the developments, according to Hungarian media reports.

The US Defence Ministry said it cannot yet confirm or deny the information about the alleged fall of Russian missiles in Poland.

20221116-121202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN refugee agency deplores violence during demonstration outside office in Libya’s...

    Pakistan at critical moment of recovery following floods: PM

    Myanmar junta bans satellite TV, restricts Internet, media

    S&P Global Ratings cut Pakistan’s credit outlook to negative