2 killed in factory explosion in Peshawar

Two people were killed in an explosion inside a matchstick manufacturing factory in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, rescue workers said.

The incident happened in the provincial capital of Peshawar where the factory’s roof partially collapsed following the explosion, trapping the two laborers under the rubbles, Asif Khan, director of operations at the Edhi rescue service in the city, told Xinhua news agency.

He said that the rescuers recovered the duo and shifted them to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The area has been cordoned off by the police to determine the cause of the explosion.

