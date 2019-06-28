2 killed in firing in Pakistan’s Lahore airport

Islamabad, July 3 (IANS) Two persons were killed in a firing incident in the premises of the international airport in Pakistan’s Lahore on Wednesday, media reported.

The Airport Security Force said that a person opened fire with a pistol at two people in the international arrival lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, reporred Xinhua news agency.

The targets arrived from Saudi Arabia outside lounge.

The airport police arrested two people involved in the firing. According to the police, the firing took place due to personal enmity.

Both deceased persons were reportedly involved in a murder case of a political leader and they were facing a police investigation.

