INDIA

2 killed in gas cylinder explosion in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were killed in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Telangana’s Medak district late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

A six-year-old girl and her 60-year-old grandmother were killed when the house caught fire due to an LPG cylinder explosion.

The incident occurred at Chinna Shivnoor village in Medak district.

The deceased were identified as Madhu and her grandmother Anjamma. The house was completely destroyed in the explosion and the fire.

According to police, Anjamma, who was living with two sons in Hyderabad, came to the village along with her granddaughter on Tuesday to collect rice from a ration shop and also receive the monthly pension.

Huge explosion in the middle of the night sent panic in the village. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The police suspect a gas leakage led to the incident.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case and took up the investigation.

20230125-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    12 militants killed in 72 hours in Kashmir: DGP

    Don’t want priority to senior lawyers in urgent hearing cases: SC

    ‘Quite serious’: SC stays bail of accused in cop’s killing amid...

    Floodwaters continue to rise between Pulichintala, Prakasam Barrage