2 killed in head-on collision between two buses in UP

Lucknow, Aug 26 (IANS) Two persons were killed and a dozen injured when two Uttar Pradesh roadways buses coming from opposite directions rammed into each other on Wednesday morning on the Lucknow-Hardoi road.

One bus was coming to Lucknow from Hardoi, while the other was going to Hardoi from Lucknow.

Sources said that the buses were moving at a high speed which led to the accident.

The police reached the spot and the injured have been admitted to a local medical facility. The deceased are yet to be identified. The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways officials have reached the spot of the accident.

