At least two people were killed and a number of others injured in “riots” on a highway near Iran’s capital Tehran.

The “riots” occurred on Thursday on the Karaj-Qazvin highway, Ahmad Mahdavi, head of the Medical Emergency Management Center of Alborz Province, was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

The details of the “riots” were being investigated, Mahdavi added.

A number of “rioters”, under the pretext of marking the 40th day of the victims killed in the recent riots in Alborz, blocked the Karaj-Qazvin highway for several hours, before the police reopened the road for the motorists.

Over the past two months, protests have taken place in some parts of Iran over the death of a young woman in hospital after her release from police custody.

20221104-040004

