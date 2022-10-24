INDIA

2 killed in hit-and-run cases in Ahmedabad

Two persons were killed in separate accidents on S.G Highway in the city, sources said on Monday.

The victims’ families have lodged complaints against two drivers for driving rashly and snuffing out two lives late on Sunday evening.

In the first incident, Chandkheda area’s resident and railway employee Mukesh Goswami was headed towards Pakwan square, when a truck hit him from the rear at the SG highway. Mukesh was rushed to Sola Government hospital, where he succumbed to his head injuries. A complaint has been lodged with the SG Highway traffic police station against the unidentified truck driver.

On Sola bridge, a pillion rider was hit by a hot concrete mixer truck on Sunday evening, killing one Sourabh Gaur on the spot, while his friend Sonu Oza suffered minor injuries.

Traffic police are looking for the two errant truck drivers. With the help of CCTV footage, police will track down both the drivers soon, said a police station officer.

