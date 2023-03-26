WORLD

2 killed in landslide in Indonesia

NewsWire
0
0

A landslide triggered by heavy rain damaged a worship center and killed two people in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra, a local official said.

The disaster took place at around 6 a.m. local time in Agam Regency of the western province on Saturday. Bambang Warsito, head of the regency’s disaster mitigation agency, told local media that the two victims were inside the worship building hit by the landslide, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said the landslide in the area was caused by torrential rains since Friday.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.

20230326-100604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi at full capacity to ensure pilgrims’ health during Hajj: Minister

    Suryakumar closes gap on No.1 T20I batter Md Rizwan with another...

    Women’s World Cup: West Indies have been really good throughout the...

    WhatsApp improving Reactions feature in new update