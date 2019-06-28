2 killed in shooting at Lahore airport

Islamabad, July 3 (IANS) Two people were killed and another two injured in a shooting incident at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday that the police believe to be linked to a personal dispute.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning when two men opened fire outside the arrivals and waiting area of the airport in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province, head of the local police station Sibtain Shah told Efe news.

The police took the two suspects, identified as Arshad and Shan, into custody. They had reached the airport in a taxi. One of the suspects said that he committed the killings to avenge the murder of his brother-in-law and nephew, Geo News reported.

The suspect revealed that their pistols were hidden under the seats of the taxi they arrived in at the airport.

One of the victims, identified as Zain Rafique, was accused of involvement in the 2017 killing of a Pakistan Peoples Party activist.

The other victim was a taxi driver who was shot at while waiting to pick up passengers, according to Lahore police spokesperson Mubasher Hussain.

The injured people were taken to a hospital and are said to be out of danger.

The attack came exactly a month after British Airways resumed flights to Pakistan after a decade-long ban following a terror attack on a luxury hotel that left 54 dead.

British Airways was the first European airline to resume flights to Pakistan after the cancellation of these routes due to terrorism.

–IANS

soni/bg