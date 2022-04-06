Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in US’s Texas, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna T206H, took off from Houston Executive Airport and crashed on Tuesday afternoon at Marlin Airport, some 30 miles (48 km) from Waco in central Texas.

The six-seat craft, which was en route to Waco Regional Airport, crashed about 70 yards (64 metres) from the end of the Marlin Airport’s lone runway, said a Houston Chronicle report, citing Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis, Xinhua news agency reported.

A man and a woman were killed in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

20220406-122402