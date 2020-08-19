2 killed in twin blasts in Kabul

Kabul, Aug 19 (IANS) Two persons were killed and two others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, police said.

The first blast took place when a magnetic bomb placed in a police vehicle went off at 06:45 a.m. (local time) 12 killing one police constable and wounding another, police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.

In the second blast which targeted a car of education ministry in Police District 5 happened at 08:07 a.m. (local time), killing one personnel of the ministry and injuring another, the official told Xinhua without providing more details.

On Tuesday, 10 persons including four children and one woman were wounded as 14 rockets fired by militants struck Wazir Akbar Khan diplomatic area and other neighbourhoods in Kabul when the government was celebrating the 101st anniversary of the war-ravaged country’s independence.

