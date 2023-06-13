Two people were killed and one injured in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, an official said.

Police sources said a person identified as Kumar Sawant Singh of Rajasthan was hit by an unidentified vehicle at the Shampora crossing.

“Doctors said he was brought dead when taken to the hospital,” a source said.

“In another incident, two persons were resting behind a parked truck which left the place after some time killing one of them identified as Gulzar Ahmad and injuring the other person.”

