2 killed, many still trapped in Maha building crash

Raigad (Maharashtra), Aug 25 (IANS) At least two persons were killed and several others are still trapped in the rubble of a five-storied residential building which crashed last evening, officials said here on Tuesday.

With rescue operations in full swing in the huge mound of rubble of the erstwhile Tarique Garden, at least seven more injured victims were found in addition to more than 25 others rescued on Monday night.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a detailed probe into the incident and the government has identified at least six persons who are being booked for the tragedy. They include the builder, the architect, the RCC consultant, the contractor, the then CEO of the civic body, the chief engineer, etc.

A team of Mahad Police has left for Mumbai to arrest the builder and contractor who constructed it besides taking action against others involved in it.

Teams from the NDRF, Raigad Police, Fire Brigade and other NGOs were involved in the rescue work assisted by a dog squad to sniff out the victims trapped underneath.

The residential building — Tarique Garden in Kajalpura area of the town — with around 45 flats and over 100 residents, suddenly came crashing down on Monday around 6 p.m., in the Mahad town, some 170 kms south of Mumbai.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was disturbed by the Raigad building crash and sympathised with the families of the victims.

“I appeal to the Maharashtra government to rush help to the victims and those trapped. Congress workers should also help in the rescue works,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

The building, said to be a little more than six years old, was constructed by two Mumbai-based realtors.

Guardian Minister of Raigad Aditi Tatkare said the building had more than 200 occupants, but being evening hours many may be outdoors or in markets.

“Stringent action will be taken against all those found guilty. We shall also carry out a structural audit of all old and dilapidated structures in the state to prevent recurrences of such tragedies,” Minister Shinde told mediapersons this morning.

