2 killed, several injured as powerful storm batters Zagreb

At least two people were killed, and several others seriously injured as a powerful storm hit the capital of Croatia.

Ljupka Hitrova, an emergency doctor in the city, told the Croatian News Agency on Wednesday that two men died of multiple head injuries caused by a falling tree. The injured were rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The storm caused chaos in the city, which is not used to such severe weather events. Strong winds knocked down trees and blew away roofs. Several roads were blocked and part of the city centre was left without electricity, according to the Croatian News Agency.

