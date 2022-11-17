The 2-km stretch of the Najafgarh Drain from Timarpur to Mall Road Bridge has been completely cleaned and the works on upstream of the Drain are fast progressing, an official from Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) said on Thursday.

The 2-km stretch is the first segment of the 12-km stretch from Timarpur to Basai Darapur where de-silting and cleaning work has been taken up in the first phase. The thick silt deposit, garbage and hyacinth have been completely removed on this stretch using the innovative concept of Partial Gravitational De-silting that uses the flowing water in the drain itself to take the silt away by loosening and churning of the silt. Starting October 15, nearly 17,000 MT of silt has been removed from this stretch in less than a month’s time.

The official said that the silt was being removed physically till now and being placed on the drain banks from where it would flow back into the drain during rains.

“85 lakh MT of solid waste is lying deposited in the drain, owing to neglect and apathy. This silt garbage accumulated in the form of two solid mounds, is equal to the 85 lakh MT waste accumulated at the Ghazipur landfill site. These underwater mounds in the drain block the natural flow of water, especially during the rainy season resulting into overflowing of drains falling into it and cause flooding and water logging in the city,” the official added.

Official said that, despite various court orders and directions to clean the drain, not a single new equipment for desilting dredging has been acquired by I&FC Department or DJB during the last 17 years. However, the sustained efforts of multiple agencies under the direct supervision of LG V.K. Saxena to rejuvenate the Najafgarh Drain, has begun yielding results, and the ‘then and now’ pictures of the location bear testimony to it.

“LG Saxena has been personally overseeing the cleaning operations at Najafgarh Drain, which is the main polluting source of the Yamuna, as well. Rejuvenating this drain into a clean water body as per directions of the courts, has been a focus area of the LG ever since he assumed office. Putting in place a comprehensive plan of action that is cost effective, Saxena ensured seamless coordination between various stakeholders like the I&FC Dept, DJB, PWD and MCD amongst others,” added the official.

On the instructions of the LG, a de-silting monitoring centre has been set up near Timarpur Bridge and another de-silting monitoring centre is being established at Bharat Nagar. The upcoming centre will be operational by December 15, the official said.

