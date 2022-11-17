INDIA

2 labourers from Bengal die in UP accident

Two labourers from West Bengal were killed and six others injured after an under-construction electricity tower collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the outskirts of Ajrana village under the Mundali police circle.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Hasrat, 25, and Mohd Azmal, 24, both residents of Gouripur area of Bengal’s Malda district.

All injured persons also belong to West Bengal.

According to the police, the incident occurred when top part of the tower was being assembled and the process of laying an electricity line from Kasauti to Gulawathi area in Bulandshahr was in progress .

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said: “A probe is being conducted. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report.”

