INDIA

2 labourers from Punjab injured by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

NewsWire
Two non-local labourers were injured in a militant attack in J&K’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening, police said.

“At about 7.10 p.m., Pulwama police received information about a terror crime incident at Nowpora Litter area where terrorists had fired upon two labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot, a police statement said.

It said that officers who reached the spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two labourers, identified as Dheeraj Dutt, son of Susheil Dutt, and Surinder Singh, son of Bishan Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.

“Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment,” the statement said.

The area was cordoned off for searches while police has registered a case and investigation is in progress to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, it added.

