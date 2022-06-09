INDIA

2 labourers killed in Gurugram mishap

NewsWire
0
2

Two labourers were killed while another received serious injuries after one of them fell off the 19th floor of an an under-construction building on two others who were working on the second floor, here in Sector 65, the police said on Thursday.

ACP (headquarters) Vikas Kaushik said that a PCR call was received about the accident at Aipl Joy Central in Sector 65.

One labourer died on the spot while the second was declared brought dead to hospital. The third labourer is undergoing treatment.

One of the deceased have been identified as Saddam, 26 — a native of West Bengal while two others is yet to be identified, the police said.

A preliminary probe revealed that Saddam fell from the 19th floor on the two labourers who were working on the second floor of the building.

They were rushed to the hospital by a fellow labourer.

“The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem proceedings. A case into the matter is yet to be registered,” Satish Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, told IANS.

20220609-215004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leader booked for ‘offensive comments’ against Mumbai Mayor

    Woman in sleaze CD case should approach HC or PM for...

    Saradha scam: Kunal Ghosh deposes before ED

    Sense of assurance was missing for 70 years: BL Santhosh