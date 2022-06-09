Two labourers were killed while another received serious injuries after one of them fell off the 19th floor of an an under-construction building on two others who were working on the second floor, here in Sector 65, the police said on Thursday.

ACP (headquarters) Vikas Kaushik said that a PCR call was received about the accident at Aipl Joy Central in Sector 65.

One labourer died on the spot while the second was declared brought dead to hospital. The third labourer is undergoing treatment.

One of the deceased have been identified as Saddam, 26 — a native of West Bengal while two others is yet to be identified, the police said.

A preliminary probe revealed that Saddam fell from the 19th floor on the two labourers who were working on the second floor of the building.

They were rushed to the hospital by a fellow labourer.

“The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem proceedings. A case into the matter is yet to be registered,” Satish Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, told IANS.

20220609-215004