2 lakes to be rejuvenated to meet Chikkaballapur’s water needs

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) In an endeavour to provide clean drinking water to the people of Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur, district incharge Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday said two lakes in Manchanabele will be filled with water from either HN Valley or Yettinahole project.

“Our main objective is to provide clean drinking water to the people of Chikkaballapur…. seven lakes have been rejuvenated with water from HN valley. We will work on rejuvenating lakes in Manchanabele also,” said Sudhakar.

Chikkaballapur is 61 km north of Bengaluru.

Sudhakar said a memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to release bonds to collect more funds for the Yettinahole project.

On Friday, the Medical Education Minister visited the district to inaugurate some developmental works.

He said Bagepalli will be developed as an industrial area, with necessary infrastructure like roads and other development works currently being in progress.

“More rural roads will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY),” he said.

During his visit, he initiated road works worth Rs 15.7 crore, including a 9.5 km road from Gundlagurki Cross to Rayappanahalli via Akatimmanahalli, Hosahalli and Soppahalli.

Likewise, another 5.7 km of road work from Hosur to NH 234 via Kandakanahalli and Gidnahalli and a 6.5 km road work from Ajjavara to Jatavara via Tippahalli were launched.

Meanwhile, 5,000 houses are being constructed in the district under a housing scheme, with additional plots also being earmarked for the project where work is expected to start soon.

–IANS

