The two terrorists who were killed in a gunfight with the security forces at Soura in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday have been identified, officials said.

Both the terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and were local residents.

“The two killed terrorists of LeT have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz Shopian and ‘C’ categorised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

