Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by a joint security team in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday and incriminating materials, IED and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.

“During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, police alongwith the army’s 44 RR, and the CRPF’s 14 Bn arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” a police official said.

They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone, resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, resident of Borihalan Shopian.

A pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a silencer, an IED, a remote control, two batteries, and an empty magazine of an AK-47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure.

On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, resident of Daramdora Shopian, and arms and ammunition including an AK series rifle, a magazine, and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession.

