2 long-term care homes to be built on former golfing site in Mississauga

Two new long-term care homes for 512 or more residents will be built on the former site of the (Andy) Bathgate Golf Centre at 600 Eglinton Avenue East in Mississauga. This project is part of the province’s initiative to sell surplus government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care.

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system, and building new homes like the two that will be built on this site is a key part of our plan,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “By selling unused provincial lands, more seniors can stay in their community, close to family and friends, while getting the quality of care they need and deserve.”

The Surplus Provincial Lands program is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province. The program uses the sale of unused government properties to secure much-needed land for building long-term care homes in large urban areas of the province where available land is scarce and costly. The program also opens the door for additional uses such as affordable housing and recreational facilities.

Ontario has begun the process to sell four surplus government properties to date. The province has said these properties will provide up to 1,728 long-term care beds in areas where they are urgently needed.

As of December 2021, more than 39,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The median wait time is 105 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.

The provincial government has issued a new call for applications to develop long-term care homes, in order to deliver on its goal of building 30,000 net new long-term care beds in a decade.

Building new long-term care homes and redeveloping existing older homes to modern standards is part of the Government of Ontario’s Long-Term Care Modernization Plan.