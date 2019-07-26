2 men fined for performing stunts on road, video goes viral

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A video of two men performing stunts on a moving car on NH-24 between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan went viral on social media on Wednesday. The Delhi Traffic Police have fined the two men, the police said.

In the video, one man could be seen skating after holding on to the trunk of a moving car while a second person was seen sitting on the rear window of the vehicle.

The police said that the vehicle has been identified and a challan has been issued under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

–IANS

adv/arm