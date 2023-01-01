INDIA

2 men kill father over property dispute in Meerut

Two men, both in their early 40s, allegedly murdered their 75-year-old father by strangling him to death in the outskirts of Puthi village of Parikshitgarh town in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police said.

The murder was a result of a property dispute.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Khemchand Saini, had gone to his fields and did not return home.

The matter then came to light when the victim’s youngest son, Indrapal, found his body lying in the field and informed the police.

Police then rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused sons, Bijendra and Veer Singh, wanted their share of 16 bighas of agricultural land but their father sold off two bighas of land a year ago, and out of the remaining, the two accused only got 3.5 bighas of land each which upset them.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) against the accused, based on Indrapal’s complaint alleging that his two brothers — Bijendra and Veer Singh — with the help of three others murdered his father.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, “We have constituted a police team to ensure the arrest of the two accused, who are on the run. They will be arrested soon. Further investigation is on.”

20230101-054803

