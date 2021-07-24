Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed in Bandipore encounter. Operation is in progress,” the police said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off a part of the Shokbaba forest area in Sumblar and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about militant presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

–IANS

zi/in