Two security forces personnel have been killed in an explosion in North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place Saturday after an improvised explosive device exploded in Esham area of the district resulting in the death of two soldiers.

Both the deceased soldiers were from the country’s eastern Punjab province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ISPR.

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists’ presence in the area,” according to the ISPR.

