INDIA

2 minor girls choke to death in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Two minor girls were killed after they were buried under a heap of loose soil in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri at the Sharda river bank in Dhakiya village under the Bhira Kotwali limits, police said.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Devi, 12, and Shivani, 13.

Three other girls, Nikki, Nayra and Nainsi, who were also buried under the debris, were later rescued by the locals.

Bhira Kotwali In-charge, Vimal Kumar Gautam said that the bodies were handed over to their parents after they refused post-mortem examination.

According to the local people, the five girls had gone to the Sharda river to collect soil to repair their huts.

Sharda river flows about hundred metre away from the human settlements in the village.

All the girls picked a spot near the river bank and as they started digging soil, a makeshift structure just above them cracked and collapsed on them.

Hearing their shrieks, the locals ran to their rescue and managed to pull them out from under the loose soil.

However, Poonam had died due to suffocation while four others were rushed to a nearby primary health centre at Bijua.

Shivani also died during treatment.

20221031-072206

