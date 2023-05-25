INDIA

2 minors sexually abused by stepfather, rescued by Childline

Childline officials have rescued two minor girls who were allegedly being sexually abused by their stepfather.

The girls are aged nine and 10 years and live in Lucknow’s Alambagh area.

The Childline officials said the girls’ mother remarried Om Prakash, an electrician, after separating from her first husband.

The girls told them that the man routinely misbehaved with them, touched them inappropriately, asked them to commit obscene acts, and even beat them.

Their mother did not act when the girls told them about what was being done to them, the minors alleged.

After their rescue, they were taken to the Krishna Nagar police station, where aN FIR was filed under Section 376 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girls were medically examined at Lohia Hospital and then sent to the childline shelter.

Officials said that action would soon be taken against the stepfather and mother in the case.

