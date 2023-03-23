York police investigators have issued Canada-wide warrants for two men in connection with the attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill more than a year ago. She was abducted from a Wasaga Beach home a few weeks later in January 2022.

Police thanked the media and members of the public for their assistance in identifying two more suspects in the Richmond Hill attack. They are urging Jaspreet Singh, 24, of Delta, British Columbia and Sukhpreet Singh, 23, of Mississauga to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in. Investigators are also reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspects may be subject to criminal charges.

On December 20, 2021, officers responded to a call that a female victim was attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage at an address on King William Crescent, in the area of Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue. Police said the victim, Elnaz Hajtamiri, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. In 2022, three suspects were identified and charged in the violent attack. Last month police arrested a fourth suspect, another was charged on March 1.

Police are still trying to find Hajtamiri who was kidnapped on January 12, 2022 at around 8:30 p.m. from a Wasaga Beach residence by three suspects dressed in fake police gear. They fled in a white Lexus RX SUV.

A $100,000 reward exists for information on Hajtamiri’s abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.