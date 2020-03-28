2 more test COVID-19 positive, tally reaches 56 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Two more positive cases were registered on Sunday in Rajasthan taking the tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 56 in the state.

The fresh positive case from Bhilwara was identified as a 53-year-old female who was an In patient department (IPD patient whose treating doctor was Pawan Ola) of Bangar Hospital.

She was a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty over here, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

The other positive case was reported from Jhunjhunu. He was a 21-year-old male, who came from Philippines to Delhi on March 18 this year and then travelled o Jhunjhunu by a hired taxi. He was home quarantined from March 18 – 22. On March 23, he was shifted to the Singhania institute for quarantine where developed the symptoms on March 26.

His samples were collected and sent to the SMS hospital, which came positive on March 29, said Singh.

Till date, total samples tested in the state were 4,085 out of which 3,501 were negative while 56 were positive. Samples under process were 528 out of which the highest samples were from Bhilwara as report of 258 were awaited till date.

“25 cases have tested positive here till date”, said Singh.

Next is Jhunjhunu where reports of 134 samples are awaited. Seven cases have tested positive here out of 440 samples tested. Third is Jaipur, where 48 samples were underprocess, 10 have tested positive out of 863 samples received.

Bhilwara still remains on top in terms of positive cases with 25 COVID-19 patients, followed by Jaipur with 10 cases and Jhunjhunu with seven cases.

Pratapgarh and Dungarpur have two patients each, Jodhpur has six, Pali, Churu and Sikar and Ajmer have one each, said Singh.

